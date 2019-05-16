{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

SHELL ROCK -- Loren Pothast, 79, of Shell Rock, died Tuesday, May 14, at the Shell Rock Care Center in Shell Rock; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Faith Lutheran Church, Shell Rock, with burial in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Waverly; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Shell Rock, 885-4321, and also an hour before services Saturday at the church; memorials to Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock; condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Loren Pothast
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments