LA PORTE CITY -- Lloyd R. Dutler, 93, of La Porte City, died Monday, Sept. 3, at Care Initiatives, La Porte City Specialty Care, La Porte City; services being planned for early October at American Lutheran Church in La Porte City; visitation for an hour before service time at the church; memorials directed the La Porte City Fire Department or the American Legion in La Porte City; Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
