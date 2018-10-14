Try 1 month for 99¢
JANESVILLE -- Linda Joyce Ralph, 75, of Janesville, died Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo; services 11  a.m. on Monday, Oct.  15, at Messiah Lutheran Church, Janesville, with burial at  Pleasant View Cemetery, Aplington; visitation is 5  to 8  p.m. on today, Oct.  14, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, 352-1187,  and for an hour before the service at the church on Monday; memorials directed to the family for later designation; condolences left at www.kaisercorson.com.   

Linda Ralph
