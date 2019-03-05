Try 3 months for $3
READLYN -- Lester Kane, 55, of Readlyn, died Friday, March 1; Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank, (319) 635-2207, is assisting; condolences at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.

