ALLISON -- LeRoy James Gersema, 72, of Allison, died Friday, Oct. 5, at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo; services 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at Heritage United Methodist Church, Waverly, with burial at Riverside Cemetery, Shell Rock; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187, and also for an hour before services at the church on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.