ALLISON -- LeRoy James Gersema, 72, of Allison, died Friday, Oct. 5, at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo; services 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at Heritage United Methodist Church, Waverly, with burial at Riverside Cemetery, Shell Rock; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187, and also for an hour before services at the church on Tuesday.

the life of: Service Notice: LeRoy J. Gersema
