CRESCO -- Leonard J. Macal, 92, of Cresco, died Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Evans Memorial Home; memorial services 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Notre Dame Parish, Cresco; visitation from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home, Cresco, (563) 547-3501, and also for an hour before services at the church; condolences at www.hindtfuneralhomes.com.

