REINBECK -- Leona Dorothy Johnson, 83, of Reinbeck, died Tuesday, Oct. 23, in Cedar Falls; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Reinbeck, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center; visitation 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, at Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home, Grundy Center, (319) 824-3319; memorials may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church; condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

the life of: Service Notice: Leona D. Johnson
