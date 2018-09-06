BEAMAN -- Leo E. Kopsa, 81, of Beaman, died at home Tuesday, Sept. 4; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, rural Reinbeck; burial will follow luncheon in Rosehill Cemetery in Grundy Center; visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home, Grundy Center, 824-3319; memorials to Iowa River Hospice, 502 Plaza Heights Road, Marshalltown 50158; condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
