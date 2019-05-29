You have free articles remaining.
INDEPENDENCE -- Leo D. "Dewey" Donnelly, 95, of Independence, died Monday, May 27, at Lexington Estates in Independence; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at St. John Catholic Church, Independence, with burial with full military rites to follow in the church cemetery; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, at St. John Catholic Church, Independence, and also after 9:30 a.m. Saturday; Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service, (563) 580-4601, is assisting the family; memorial fund in lieu of flowers has been established; condolences left with www.graufuneralhomes.com.
