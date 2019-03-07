Try 3 months for $3
NEW clip art death

WATERLOO -- Lawrence Elwood "Larry" Garlock, 102, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Rosewood Estate; Celebration of Life services 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138, with visitation for an hour before service time; memorials to The Nature Conservancy of Iowa, 4245 N Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203; condolences left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Lawrence E. "Larry" Garlock
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments