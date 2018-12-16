WATERLOO -- Lawrence E. Garlock, 102, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Nov. 27, at Rosewood Estates of Friendship Village; memorial services 11 a.m. March 9 at Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138, with inurnment at a later date; memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. until services March 9 at the funeral home; memorials may be directed to The Nature Conservancy of Iowa, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203; www.lockefuneralhome.com.
