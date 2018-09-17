Subscribe for 33¢ / day
JESUP -- LaVerne Louis Kuper, 79, of rural Fairbank, died Thursday, Sept. 13, at home of natural causes; family services will be planned for a later date; White Funeral Home, Jesup, 827-3695, is assisting the family.

