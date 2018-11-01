Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR FALLS -- Larry Ray Trimbell, 78, of Rockwell, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Oct. 31, at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls; military honors conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49; visitation for an hour before the service; condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

