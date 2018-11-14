Try 1 month for 99¢
REINBECK -- Larry Allen Plaehn, 61, of Nebraska, formerly of Reinbeck, died Monday, Oct. 26; memorial gathering from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at French-Hand Funeral Home, Reinbeck, (319) 345-2622, with a time of sharing starting at 4:30 p.m.; condolences posted at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Larry Plaehn
