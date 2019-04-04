{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Larry Jaquith, 75, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 1, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home; services will be at noon Friday, April 5, at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, 232-3235, with military rites; burial will be at a later date; visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home; memorials to the family; condolences at www.overtonservice.com.

Larry Jaquith
