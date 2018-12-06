WATERLOO -- Larry G. Fankhauser, 74, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Covenant Medical Center; services 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, with entombment in the Garden of Memories Columbarium, where full military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 138, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1623 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, and for an hour before services on Saturday; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
