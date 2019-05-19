You have free articles remaining.
CEDAR FALLS -- Kyle L. Hansen, 73, of Cedar Falls, died at home Monday, Feb. 18; inurnment will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls, with military honors conducted by the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 Honor Guard; memorials may be directed to the family; Richardson Funeral Service, 266-3525.
