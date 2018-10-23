Try 1 month for 99¢
EVANSDALE -- Kimberly Kay Paulsen, 61, of Galesburg, Ill., formerly of Evansdale, died Friday, Oct. 19, at St. Francis Medical Center of Peoria; services 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Evansdale, with burial in Garden of Memories at a later date; visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo, 232-3235; memorials may be directed to the family; condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.

