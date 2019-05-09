{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Kim A. Rainey, 61, of Waterloo, died at home Tuesday, May 7; services 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Garden View Chapel, with inurnment at later date in Garden of Memories Cemetery; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Garden View Chapel, 232-2222, and also for an hour before the service; memorials directed to the family; condolences left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

