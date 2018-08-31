Subscribe for 33¢ / day
READLYN -- Kenneth W. Heinemann, 92, of Readlyn, died Wednesday, Aug. 29, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Readlyn, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Readlyn, 279-3551, and also for one hour before services Tuesday at the church; memorials may be directed to the National Guernsey Youth Foundation.

Service Notice: Kenneth W. Heinemann
