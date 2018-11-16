Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

GREENE -- Kathryn Elizabeth Schuknecht, 97, died Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison of natural causes; services 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the United Methodist Church, Greene, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Retz Funeral Home, Greene, (641) 823-4457; memorials directed to the Kathryn Schuknecht Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 631, Greene 50636; condolences at www.retzfh.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Kathryn Kingery Schuknecht
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments