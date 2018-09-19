Subscribe for 33¢ / day
 WATERLOO -- Kathleen Ann "Kathy" King, 92, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Sept. 16, at the Western Home Martin Center; services 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery; visitation from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, with a 5 p.m. rosary; visitation also for an hour before services Thursday at the church; memorials directed to the family; condolences left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

