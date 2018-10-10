Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

EVANSDALE -- Kathleen A. Whiteman, 89, of Evansdale, died Sunday, Oct. 7, at the Western Home Communities Martin Center; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo; visitation 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, where there will be a 4 p.m. Legion of Mary Rosary; visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services Friday; memorials may be directed to Queen of Peace Catholic Church; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgraurp.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Kathleen A. Whiteman
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments