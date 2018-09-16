Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NEW clip art death

WATERLOO -- Karen Rose Langan, 79, of Waterloo, died Monday, Sept. 10, at Sartori Memorial Hospital; Celebration of Life to be held at a later date; Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, 232-3235, is in charge of arrangements; memorials directed to the family. Condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Karen Langan
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments