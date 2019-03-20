Try 3 months for $3
WATERLOO -- Judy M. Vogl, 74, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 19, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, and for an hour before services Saturday at the church; condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgraup.com.

