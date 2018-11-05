Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR FALLS -- Judy Vandekieft, 74, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Nov. 4, at Western Home Communities-Deery Suites. Services are pending with Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.

