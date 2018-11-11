Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR FALLS -- Judy Gaye Gautney Doescher, 77, of Missouri, formerly of Cedar Falls, died unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 1, in Columbia, Mo.; memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at St. John Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, with luncheon to follow, and with private burial; memorials in lieu of flowers directed to City of New Hartford Gardens, P.O. Box 212, New Hartford 50660.

Judy G. Doescher
