PARKERSBURG -- Judy (Corwin) Bennett, 73, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, May 8, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center; family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Richardson Funeral Service, 266-3525, with private burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls; memorials  directed to the family; condolences  left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

