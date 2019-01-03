Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO -- Judith Ann Nisius, 69, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Jan. 1, at Ravenwood Specialty Care; services 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel, 233-3146, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery; visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Monday before services at the funeral home; memorials may be directed to the family.

Judith A. Nisius
