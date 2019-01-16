Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

WATERLOO -- Judi K. Kikendall, 72, of Waterloo, died Monday, Jan. 14, at Rosewood Estate of Friendship Village; graveside services in Garden of Memories Cemetery will be at a later date; memorials made to the family for a fund to be established at a later date; Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138, is in charge of arrangements; condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Judi Kikendall
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments