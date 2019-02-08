Try 1 month for 99¢
HAMPTON -- Joyce Ann (Cameron) Linloff, 62, of Hampton, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, at MercyOne Mason City; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at Faith Baptist Church, Hampton, with burial at a later date in the Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield; visitation 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, Hampton, (641) 456-3232; condolences at www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com

Joyce Lindloff
