WATERLOO – Joseph Patrick “Joe” McNamara, 64, of Bondurant, formerly of Newton, died at home Monday, March 4; memorial services 2:30 p.m. today, March 7, at Ankeny Funeral Home, 1510 W. First St., Ankeny, preceded by visitation from 1 to 2:30 p.m.; memorials may be directed to daughter Jamie Peterson, 405 NE Sixth St., Ankeny 50021; local survivors include Bonnie Messingham, Paul, Nick, Don and William McNamara.

