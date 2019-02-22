Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

WATERLOO -- Joseph Langston Sheppard, 59, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home of natural causes; services and visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Greer Funeral Home, Waterloo, 232-8683; memorials to the family.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Joseph L. Sheppard
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments