GRUNDY CENTER -- Joseph “Joe” Junker, 84, of Grundy Center, died Tuesday, March 26, at Creekside Senior Living in Grundy Center; services 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Colfax Center Presbyterian Church, rural Holland; visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Engelkes-Chapel, Grundy Center; visitation also for an hour before services at the church; memorials may be directed to the family to be donated to a cause of their choosing at a later date; Abels Funeral And Cremation Service, Engelkes-Chapel, (319) 824-3319; condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
