CHARLES CITY -- Joseph James Hagarty, 67, of Charles City, died Sunday, March 31, at Floyd County Memorial Hospital; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial in Calvary Cemetery, both in Charles City; visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5, at the church;visitation also for an hour before services Saturday at the church; Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, 234-6274, is in charge of arrangements; memorials directed to the family; condolences left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

the life of: Service Notice: Joseph Hagarty
