WATERLOO -- Joseph Henry “Joe” Koster, 92, died Sunday, Oct. 14, at Friendship Village Retirement Center; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at St. Francis Catholic Church, Barclay, Dunkerton, with burial in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery; visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, with a 4:30 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. vigil service; visitation also one hour before services Monday at the church; memorials to St Francis Catholic Church Cemetery Fund.

Joseph H. "Joe" Koster
