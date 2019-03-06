CEDAR FALLS – John O. Peters, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the Western Home Communities-Windhaven; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Nazareth Lutheran Church,with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Richardson Funeral Service, 266-3525, and also for one hour before the service at the church; memorials directed to Christian Crusaders or the church; condolences left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
