{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

WATERLOO --- John M. Raffensperger, 78, of Iowa City and formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, April 22, at home of cancer. Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at City High School main gymnasium, Iowa City. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, at First Presbyterian Church, Iowa City, with burial in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials to ICCSD Foundation for the Raffensperger Scholarship or University of Iowa Foundationm, Track and Field. Among survivors is a niece, Nancy (Doug) Newhoff of Cedar Falls.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: John M. Raffensperger
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments