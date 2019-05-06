You have free articles remaining.
NEW HAMPTON -- John “Jack” Hayden, 90, of Elma, died Sunday, May 5, at Mercy One in New Hampton; memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Immaculate Conception Church, with burial in Calvary Cemetery, Elma; visitation for an hour before services Wednesday at the church; Conway-Markham Funeral Home is assisting the family; condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com; memorials may be directed to the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.