You have free articles remaining.
APLINGTON -- John Joseph Anderson, 87, of Aplington, died Friday, May 17, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo; services 1 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at at First Christian Reformed Church in rural Wellsburg, with private inurnment at the First Christian Reformed Church Cemetery; visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, and for an hour before services Thursday, all at the church; Abels Funeral And Cremation Service, Doyen-Chapel, (641) 869-3336, is assisting the family; memorials directed to the family; condolences made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.