REINBECK -- John Henry Schick, 87, of Reinbeck , formerly of Harrisonville, Mo., died Friday, Aug. 17, at Grundy Memorial Hospital; memorial service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at Reinbeck United Methodist Church, with burial to be in Harrisonville.

Service Notice: John H. Schick
