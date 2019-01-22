Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

REINBECK -- Johanna "Jo" Coffman, 92, of Grundy Center, formerly of Reinbeck, died Saturday, Jan. 19, at Creekside Senior Living in Grundy Center; services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at First Baptist Church in Grundy Center, with burial at Washington Township Cemetery outside of Morrison; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck, (319) 345-2622, and for an hour before services Thursday at the church; memorials directed to the family to be donated to a cause of their choosing at a later date; condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Johanna Coffman
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments