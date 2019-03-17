Try 3 months for $3
WATERLOO -- Joann Y. Reyna, 76, of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 16, at Country View Care Center; services 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393; visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com

