NEW HAMPTON -- Joann Arlene (Wireman) Greenley, 73, of New Hampton, died Saturday, Oct. 6, at Mercy Medical Center in New Hampton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, at the Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home, (641) 394-4334, in New Hampton with interment in Garden of Memories, Waterloo; visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Joann Greenley
