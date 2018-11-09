Try 1 month for 99¢
SUMNER -- Jerry L. Gitch, 80, of Sumner, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 7, at his home; services 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at St. John Lutheran Church, Sumner, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation will precede the funeral at the church on Monday starting at 9:30 a.m.; memorials may be made in Jerry’s name to St. John Lutheran Church or Community Memorial Hospital, both in Sumner; Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, (563) 578-3451, condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Jerry L. Gitch
