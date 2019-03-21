WATERLOO -- Jerry Ersland, 67, of Waterloo, died Monday, March 18, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics; memorial services 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with inurnment in Mount Olivet Cemetery; visitation will be from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, where there will be a 3:30 p.m. rosary and a 7:30 p.m. vigil service; visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Monday.
