OELWEIN -- Jeannie Martindale, 63, of Oelwein, died at home Wednesday, March 27; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 1, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, both in Oelwein; visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. today, March 31, with a 7 p.m. Scripture service, and from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. Monday at Jamison Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, (319) 283-4922; memorial fund established for Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the American Cancer Society; condolences at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

Jeannie Martindale
