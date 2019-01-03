Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO --  Jeannette Anderson Holmes, 67, of Spartanburg, S.C., died Saturday, Dec. 29, in Spartanburg; services 1 p.m. Saturday in Spartanburg; memorials directed to the family.

