JESUP -- Jean Elizabeth Frush, 91, of Jesup, died at home Saturday, Jan. 5, of natural causes; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at American Lutheran Church, with burial at Cedar Crest Cemetery, both in Jesup; visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, 827-3695, and for an hour before services Saturday at the church; memorials directed to the church and other organizations; condolences left at www.White-MtHope.com.
