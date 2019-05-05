{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS -- Jean E. Beck, 94, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, April 26, at NewAldaya Lifescapes; services are being planned for a later date. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525, is in charge of arrangements.

